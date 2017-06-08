Attack victim 'opened his eyes'

The victim of an alleged street attack has opened his eyes for the first time since the incident, a court heard.

Michael Rhodes, 47, suffered severe head injuries when he was punched outside the Costcutters shop on Exchange Street, North Shore on May 20.

A 16-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with causing Mr Rhodes grievous bodily harm.

District Judge Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Youth Court further remanded the youth into the care of the local authority until June 22. One of the terms of his bail is that he must not enter Blackpool.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, asked for the adjournment so that further medical information about MrRhodes can be obtained.

The prosecutor said: “We have been told he has opened his eyes for the first time.”