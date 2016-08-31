Arrests after baby is hurt

The parents of a baby girl have been arrested after their four-month-old daughter was found with ‘significant head injuries’ at home, police said yesterday.

The youngster was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after an urgent 999 call, before being transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where she remains in a poorly condition, a spokesman said.

“We remain at the very early stages of a police investigation to establish how she has come by her injuries,” he told The Gazette.

The girl’s dad, a 28-year-old NHS worker, and mum, 29, both from Carleton, were quizzed by detectives after being held on suspicion of a section 18 assault — or grievous bodily harm.

The pair were arrested after paramedics were called to their home in Maldern Avenue, Carleton, at around 8.49pm on Thursday.

Their young daughter was rushed to A&E, with her condition described as ‘immediately life threatening’.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said she was unable to comment further because the 999 call came from the private residence.

But she did say it was given emergency ‘red two’ status and treated as a priority.

Only ‘red one’ calls, where patients have stopped breathing or do not have a pulse, are treated more urgently.

The girl was then taken to hospital at 10pm before being transferred to Alder Hey, a specialist children’s hospital, the police spokesman added.

Officers were called in at around 3.30am the following morning, and the man and women held.

“They were arrested on Friday morning and kept in until Saturday,” a source close to the pair, bailed until Monday, December 5, said.

Their two other young children were being cared for by another family member, he told The Gazette, which has chosen not to name the girl or her parents at this stage.

The county council, which is responsible for child protection, declined to comment.