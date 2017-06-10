Armed police on patrol as Pride parade gets under way

Armed police are on patrol in Blackpool as part of the security operation surrounding Blackpool's Pride festival

Revellers are all set to brave the elements for a spectacular and colourful parade along the Promenade, starting at 11am.

And Lancashire Police has made clear it is taking the safety of those participating seriously.

The force has deployed additional officers and armed police to ensure the festival passes off safely.

A spokesman said: "Armed officers will be out on patrol at strategic points helping with the security operation working alongside our LGB&T team."

The force said extra searches would be taking place during the weekend both at outdoor events and those being staged inside the Winter Gardens.

The increased security comes after terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

22 people, including Blackpool mum and school receptionist Jane Tweddle were killed when Salman Abedi blew himself up at Manchester Arena last month.

An attack in which people were run over with a van and stabbed at London Bridge and Borough Market killed eight people. The tree attackers were shot dead by police.