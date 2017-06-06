Armed police drama in port after robbery

Police ​probing an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant ​were tonight involved in a major search in Fleetwood​.

​Armed officers were initially ​called to the Bold Street area of the port this evening.

​Police have revealed that a community support officer was this afternoon threatened with a ​small handgun similar to that used in a raid at KFC on Lord Street on Monday night.

The offender fled and officers began a systematic search of a number of properties in the immediate area.

A Lancashire police spokesman said tonight that officers had been pursuing suspects on foot when one of them pointed a handgun at a PCSO.

It was thought to be very similar to the replica handgun used in the KFC raid.

The replica weapon was thought to have been stolen in a house burglary in the port.

​Armed officers were pictured in Bold Street at around 6.30pm​ tonight. Bold Street, North Church Street, and Windsor Terrace were understood to be closed.

​It is believed the incident is ongoing.

​At around at around 4.30pm yesterday , a man entered KFC on Lord Street, jumped over the counter and pointed what is believed to be a replica silver cowboy​- style revolver at staff while making demands for cash.

He ​took £600 from the till and made off out of the back of the store in an unknown direction.

It is thought that the replica handgun was taken along with another two similar items​ - a replica double barrelled shotgun, 75 shell cases, three silver pocket watches and two gold pocket watches ​- ​during a burglary at around 10am yesterday at an address on Byron Street, Fleetwood.