Appeal to trace shoplifter

Police have received CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to after a shoplifting spree in Cleveleys.

The man was captured on camera inside the Poundland store in Victoria Road West.

Officers are investigating shoplifting at both Poundland and the Wilco store in Nutter Road.

The first incident occured at around 7.30am on June 29 at Poundland.

The second incident happened at Wilco at 10.30am on July 5.The man was captured on camera wearing a high-visibility coat and blue trousers.

He was in a black baseball cap and had a dark coloured moustache.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “If you have any information that may assist us in our enquiries please call 101 and quote WD1704306 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”