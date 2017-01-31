APPEAL: Man missing from Blackpool

Police are trying to trace a missing man from Blackpool.

Kevin McIver, 39, was last seen at his home address on Loftos Avenue, South Shore at around 6.30pm on Sunday 29 January.

He left his home and and got into his car, a grey Audi A4 estate with the registration SA61 XUP, however he did not return, say police.

PC John Gorst from Blackpool Police said: “We need to find Kevin so if you have seen him or know where he is, please get in contact.

“I would also urge Kevin if he sees this appeal, to get in touch with us or a family member to let us know he is okay.”

It is thought that he may have travelled to the Darwen and he also has links to Scotland where he is originally from. He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of medium build with short blonde hair and speaks with a Scottish accent. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170129-1432.