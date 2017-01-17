Appeal after crashed car is found abandoned on Amounderness Way

A passing police patrol found a crashed car abandoned on Amounderness Way in Cleveleys in the early hours of this morning.

Officers spotted the black Mercedes ML320 parked at the side of the road at around 1am.

It had extensive damage to its front end, while a nearby barrier was also damaged, a spokeswoman for the force said.

A picture was shared on Twitter by the road policing unit, which added: “This Mercedes will probably fail its MOT.”

The car was recovered at around 3am, the spokeswoman added, but its owner has not been found. Call 101 with info, quoting log number 41 of January 17.