Any death following police contact is 'regrettable'

Police chiefs say any death following contact with police is regrettable’ following new figures showing seven people died following contact with Lancashire officers last year.

Supt Pete Simm, Head of the Professional Standards Department said: “Any death after police contact is regrettable and when it does happen, we make a referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

“This is a mandatory referral and does not apportion blame or wrongdoing on any individuals. Depending on the circumstances, they then decide to refer the incident back to us for an internal investigation, have another force investigate or indeed investigate further themselves.

“Where the IPCC and the force feel there are lessons that need to be learned, we work closely together to ensure these are implemented quickly.”