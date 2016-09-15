Alcoholic’s pier jump threat after drinking

A man threatened to jump off a pier and told police officers to arrest him because he was going to kill someone.

Joseph Seeley, 46, of Linden Place, Bispham, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on August 29 at 7.20pm.

He was given a 12- month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Philip Clayton, told him: “This sort of behaviour is a nuisance to police, members of the public and holidaymakers. This type of thing gives Blackpool a bad name.”

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said Seeley remembered little of the incident apart from being on the Promenade with a bottle of whisky, before waking up in the police cells.

The Registered alcoholic had fallen off the wagon.