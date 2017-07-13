£5k reward for rape suspect

Crimestoppers has offered a £5,000 reward to anyone who can help locate a man linked with drug dealing and rape.

Christopher Nimbley, 36, from Toxteth, Liverpool, is suspected of being involved with a gang involved in moving large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine between Liverpool and Blackpool.

He has also been linked with the rape of a 22-year-old Blackpool woman in December last year.

On February 3, police discovered approximately £10,000 of heroin and crack cocaine was recovered from an address linked with Nimbley, but he was not present and has not been seen since.

He is known to have links to Liverpool, Preston, Blackpool and London.

The £5k reward is valid for three months, and will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number.