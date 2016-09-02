48-year-old man charged after man’s leg broken in ‘assault’ in St Annes

A man has been charged with assault following an incident in St Annes in which another man suffered a broken leg.

Police were called to Lightburn Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday morning following reports of a disturbance.

Officers said a resident had gone outside at around 3am to confront a man who was creating a disturbance in the street.

He is alleged to have been assaulted following an altercation.

Police said a 48-year-old man, of no fixed abode, had been arrested at the scene and had been charged with assault.

The alleged victim is recovering in hospital.

Police are still hoping more witnesses might come forward

Anyone with information on the incident should call detectives at Blackpool CID on (01253) 604112.