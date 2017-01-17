£30,000 car is chased by police chopper

A car stolen during a burglary at a young family’s home was found after being chased across the Fylde coast by a police helicopter.

The black BMW M3 was taken from a driveway in Bispham Road, Blackpool, at around 3.50am on Saturday, police say, sparking the early hours pursuit down the M55.

The £30,000 car was abandoned and found ‘a short time later’ by the chopper in Rawstorne Close, Freckleton, a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

Two Bradford men were later arrested and charged with burglary. They appeared before magistrates in the resort yesterday.

Qaddus Ahmed, 20, of Granville Road, and Eesa Elahi, a 22-year-old waiter, were in court to hear prosecutor Pam Smith ask for the case to be heard at Preston Crown Court.

The pair were refused bail and remanded in custody by district judge Jeff Brailsford, and will next appear at crown court on Friday, February 17.

Another car, stolen from St Annes, was also ‘located and pursued’ on Saturday.

One person was arrested, Lancashire’s road policing unit said, though the force was unable to give any more information yesterday.