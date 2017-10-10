£2.30 rail fare that cost fare dodger more than £400

A court has ordered six train passengers from Blackpool to pay a total of almost £4,000 in financial penalties for failing to pay for a ticket.

In one case the passenger had not paid a fare from Lytham to St Annes of just £2.30 – but the court ruled he must pay £402.30 in punishment.

None of the defendants turned up to answer the offence against them and Blackpool magistrates found them guilty in their absence.

Wayne Earnshaw, prosecuting for Arriva Rail North Limited, said all the defendants had been caught taking a train journey without paying the fare.

Daniel Bell, 24, of Park Road, took a journey from Lytham to St Annes for which he would have had to pay a £2.30 fare. He was fined £220 with £30 victims’ surcharge and ordered to pay £2.30 compensation.

Jason Breakspeare, 47, of Waterloo Road, travelled from Wigan to Blackpool North. He was fined £440 with £44 victims’ surcharge and ordered to pay £12.90 for the unpaid fare.

Carl Carraolce, 28, of Castlegate, South Shore, journeyed from Leeds to Blackpool North. He was fined £440 with £44 victims’ surcharge with £22.60 compensation for the fare. Chris Edgar, 33, of Derby Road, North Shore, journeyed from Blackrod to Blackpool North. He was fined £440 with £44 victims surcharge and ordered to pay £14 compensation. Ian Mehwert, 29, of Knowle Avenue, North Shore, travelled from Manchester to Blackpool. He was fined £440 with £44 victims’ surcharge and told to pay £19.30 compensation.

Deborah Twist, 46, of Waterloo Road, took a train from Wigan to Blackpool North. She was fined £440 with £44 victims’ surcharge and ordered to pay £12.90 compensation. All six were told to pay £150 costs.