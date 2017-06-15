£1000 reward to help find £50k diamond thief

A desperate appeal has been launched to catch the thief who stole thousands of pounds of jewellery during a daylight raid.

Two Rolex watches and unique items of diamond jewellery were among the valuables taken from Jordan Rassas’ home on Blackpool Road, Cerleton, on Tuesday.

I can’t think about it, it’s awful. We’ve had CSI crawling all over the house.

Now Jordan has launched a social media appeal, shared hundreds of times, and offered a £1,000 reward to catch the raider.

The raider smashed through a window at the rear of the property to gain entry, ransacking drawers and cupboards before loading a bag with their ill-gotten gains – worth an estimated £50,000.

Energy consultant Jordan, 23, and his partner, 22-year-old medical receptionist Megan Lettice, are too shaken to return to the house, he said.

“They’ve smashed a window at the back to get in,” he added. “The room they’ve gone into, our bedroom, is where my kids sleep when they are with me.

“I can’t think about it, it’s awful. We’ve had CSI crawling all over the house.

“Whoever did this knew what they were doing. It must take planning to do this in the daylight. They’ve probably waited for a train to pass and smashed the glass then.”

Jordan, who has a two-year-old daughter and five-year-old son, was away on business at the time.

He said: “I was coming back home and got a call from Megan. She’d gone in and found the house in a real state, all the drawers open, things everywhere. She was in a real state, said she was calling from a service station. She was really shaken up.”

The house, next to Carleton crossing, is currently up for sale. Jordan said as many as 30 people had viewed the house in recent weeks.

“A lot of people have been in and out,” he said.

“Maybe that’s got something to do with it. We have a lot of nice things – we’ve worked hard for them.

“They’ve taken diamond earrings from the Caribbean, a diamond necklace, two Rolex watches, a rare Longines watch too.

“I have a collection of expensive aftershaves, maybe 40 of those are gone. They are £100 to £300 a bottle.

“Whoever it is has taken what they can carry. It’s not like they’ve brought a van and gone for the big stuff, taken the TV or anything like that.

“Police say it has all the hallmarks of an addict, taking what they can carry, what they can sell.”

Jordan is hoping the distinctive green bag the thief stole to carry their haul might have been captured on CCTV.

He said: “There’s no camera at the crossing, which you’d expect. But somebody might have captured this, we might be able to see where this person went.

“I never thought anything like this would happen. This person is still out there, they could do this again. I’m offering a reward for finding who did this.”

Jordan was planning to move house in a matter of weeks and did not have contents insurance.

Lancashire Police confirmed an investigation is under way into the raid. Call 101 with information.