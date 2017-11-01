Crews tackle kitchen blaze at Fleetwood flat

A man required hospital treatment following a kitchen fire at a flat in Fleetwood.
Crews from Fleetwood and Bispham were called to an address on Windsor Terrace shortly before 10pm on Tuesday (November 1).
Initial reports were that a man could be trapped in a third floor property.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "In fact no-one was trapped but firefighters gave first aid to a man prior to him being taken to hospital for treatment.
"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose-reel jets to extinguish a fire in the kitchen of the flat."
The cause of the blaze is yet to be established, the fire service added.
