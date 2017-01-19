Crews called to suspicious bin fire

Blackpool crews sent an engine to deal with a suspicious bin fire yesterday evening, say fire services.

Firefighters arrived to the two-bin blaze on St Walburgas Road at around 8.30pm on 18 January.

The fire was extinguished using a hose-reel.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire Service said: "We would like to remind members of the public to only put their bins out on days when rubbish is collected. Taking your bin back to your property on non-collection days will help to prevent it from being set alight."

Nobody was injured.