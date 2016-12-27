Crematorium recycling aids Trinity Hospice

Blackpool’s hospice has been given £4,336 thanks to recycling of metal from the crematorium.

Trinity Hospice was given the cash as part of a national metal recycling scheme and the cheque was presented by Coun Graham Cain, on behalf of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management.

The scheme, operated by the council and the ICCM, involves the sale of recycled metal materials recovered following cremations, such as hip and knee replacements.

In the past, this metal was removed and simply buried at the crematorium but this has become less acceptable on environmental grounds.

Families give their permission for the residual metals to be recycled by a specialist company in Sheffield. The higher-grade cobalt steel is sent to two firms that manufacture new orthopaedic implants and the remainder recycled.

Coun Graham Cain, Blackpool Council’s cabinet secretary said: “The money is presented with thanks to bereaved families who give their permission. It’s very touching that even at a time of grief, families care about others. Many people won’t know that it’s an option.”