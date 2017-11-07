Search

COVERAGE: Oystons vs Belokon

Owen Oyston (left) and Valeri Belokon
Owen Oyston (left) and Valeri Belokon

The Oyston family must pay Valeri Belokon £31.2m after a judge found in the Latvian's favour following a bitter High Court battle.

Here are the stories covering the case, verdict and what happens next.

Blackpool FC: Judge places ‘reliance’ on Belokon’s evidence

Blackpool FC: The facts and what happens now

Belokon: My future with Blackpool FC is uncertain

BELOKON WINS: Latvian awarded £31.2m

LIVE: Oystons vs Belokon High Court judgement day

Battle over running of Blackpool FC to be decided today in high court ruling

Pivotal moment in case of Oystons vs Belokon