Court tackles knotweed

Homeowners blighted by Japanese knotweed encroaching on their gardens from public land are entitled to compensation, a court has ruled.

Network Rail was last week ordered to pay compensation for damage caused to homes in South Wales.

The landmark court ruling could be good news for residents in South Shore, whose gardens are at risk from the invasive weed spreading from Squire’s Gate station.

Mark Tierney, 42, last year struggled to sell his house on The Brambles because of the nearby knotweed, with two sales falling through as a result.

He welcomed the court’s decision to order the rail giant to compensate homeowners.

He said: “They are saying it’s a landmark case and obviously it’s encouraging and I think it’s the right decision.

“Hopefully Network Rail will start paying more attention to the problem.

“They have taken a very lax attitude towards it so far and trying to get information about what is actually being done to solve the problem has been very difficult.

“I hope this might bring a change in the legislation because at the moment it’s left to the homeowner to sort out and the costs are so high many people can’t do it.”

The Property Care Association, which represents professionals in the invasive weed control industry, says the ruling is likely to have major implications across the UK.

Steve Hodgson, chief executive of the national trade body, said: “This could change the landscape for bodies responsible for public land and those living nearby.

“Knotweed can have a hugely damaging effect on the urban environment and plants growing on open land could spread to neighbouring properties.

“Landowners should now be acutely aware of their responsibilities under the Wildlife and Countryside Act – if they weren’t already – and that’s good news for homeowners.

“But if people living near public land do suspect invasive species have spread to their property, it’s important to know there are answers.

“Working together is always the best approach, but if landowners are unresponsive or fail to act to remove a damaging nuisance professionally, this ruling will probably empower more people to consider a legal remedy.

“Japanese knotweed can, in fact, often be identified and treated with minimal impact but its effective eradication is a job for the experts and I’d urge anyone who thinks they might have an issue to seek professional advice.”

For more information on Japanese knotweed, visit www.property-care.org.