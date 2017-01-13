County top dog for dogging

As national titles go, Lancashire’s latest is hardly one to be proud of.

The Red Rose county has replaced Surrey as the dogging capital of the UK – the top destination for people looking for outdoor sex with strangers. According to a “swinging” website Lancashire can boast 216 locations for late-night liaisons in the open air.

They range from the car park at Fairhaven Lake, Stanah Country Park, a picnic area in Pilling, behind the Pleasure Beach toilets, Cottam Hall in Poulton and Lodge Lane lay-by in Singleton.

A police spokesman said: “Sex in public places is not necessarily illegal. However we will take action where anyone could be offended by another person’s conduct.”