Countdown on to £25,000 giveaway

There’s just a week to go until young people across the Fylde coast find out if they will benefit from a share of £25,000.

The Gazette has once again teamed up with the Swallowdale Children’s Trust to lend support to groups and individuals.

Hundreds of applications have been received and the judges have now read carefully through each and every one.

Shortlisted applicants have been invited to a presentation evening at the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool on Wednesday June 14 when the successful parties will be announced and presented with their cheques.

Grants totalling £25,000 are up for grabs to to help young people across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The grants were available for deserving groups and individuals under 25 years of age who needed a helping hand.

Swallowdale Children’s Trust has for over 100 years provided assistance to disadvantaged children and adults under the age of 25 years, living in the Blackpool Fylde and Wyre area.

This trust was set up on the death of Sarah Massey who by her will, left money towards the funding of an orphanage in Blackpool.

The first matron was a Miss Swallow, after whom the trust was renamed.

Until 1960, the trustees ran the orphanage entirely supported by voluntary contributions and investments. Then the trustees purchased land on Hornby Road Blackpool and opened a new home on that land The Swallowdale Children’s Home.

This home is now run by Blackpool Council as a respite home for a small number of children.

For those who missed out on The Gazette’s giveaway, there is still hope.

A Swallowdale spokesman said: “ The trust continues to meet written applications supported by independent or professional third parties, which establish a need as opposed to a desirability.

“So if you have not been successful on this occasion, then please do contact Swallowdale directly to apply for funds for your cause.

“The Secretary to the Trust, Alexa Alderson, can be contacted by emailing secswallowdale@hotmail.co.uk, or by post at PO Box 1301, Blackpool FY1 9HD, or call 07919 154952.”