Councillors lift for dance fundraising

Councillors swapped politics for pirouettes when they stepped out to support a dance school on their patch.

Clifton representatives Luke Taylor and Adrian Hutton have partnered up with the JLC Dance School on Ashworth Road, Blackpool, which needs to raise £2,000 to install disabled facilities.

The councillors have agreed to match a £1,000 fundraising drive with £1,000 from their ward budget to enable disabled toilets and an access ramp to be put in the building.

Janet Lee Chapman, who owns the dance school, said: “We run weekly tea dances for people with dementia, but sadly at the moment we can’t take anyone who is in a wheelchair.

“That’s why we want to improve our facilities.

“We also run a weekly class for deaf children, as well as encouraging anyone with a disability to take part in any of the classes.

“Music and dancing has been found to be particularly good for people with dementia.”

Coun Taylor said: “We saw the fundraising campaign on Facebook and thought we could help to give it a boost.

“Adrian and I are both keen to work with organisations like this in our ward to open up more opportunities for people living in our community.”

Janet, who is deaf herself, has been running dance classes for 28 years and opened the JLC Dance School in 2013.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraising should go to www.justgiving.com/funding/janetleechapman