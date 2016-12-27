Councillor to ‘fight’ for road safety moves

A councillor says she will lead the charge for safety measures on a busy Thornton road after a teenager was left with multiple broken bones in a horror crash.

County councillor Andrea Kay said she will ‘fight’ for change after the 18-year-old broke his shoulder, upper arm, forearm, leg, and back when his Yamaha motorbike collided with a Ford Fiesta, which then drove off, on a bend in Lawsons Road.

Coun Andrea Kay is calling for safety measures on Lawsons Road where a tennager was injured recently

She said: “It’s time for Lancashire County Council to open their doors and come out in Thornton and Cleveleys, because I think they have forgotten where we are.

“They need to look at this. This lad could have been dead at the age of 18. There’s too many cars flying down there and we do need more safety on the roads.

“I will speak to the police and go to the council and fight for this.”

David Shaw, station manager at the Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said 13 crashes resulting in injuries, four of them serious, have happened on a half-mile stretch of Lawsons Road in the past 18 months, ‘yet no traffic calming’ measures have been introduced.

This month’s crash, which happened at around 5.40pm on Wednesday, December 14, saw the Weeton teen taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a serious condition.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Blackpool on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The man was later bailed until February 10 while officers carry out further inquiries, the force said.

Witnesses should call 101, quoting 1114 of December 14.

Schoolchildren to get involved in reminding drivers to slow down

Conservative councillor Andrea Kay, who represents the Thornton Cleveleys North ward for the county council, said she will work with police in the new year to tackle speeding in quiet, residential Thornton streets.

“Cars are racing around the streets, such as Knowsley Crescent,” she added.

Children from nearby schools will be designing posters that will be put up to remind motorists of the need to cut down on their speed where youngsters could be playing.

There were 21 children injured on Fylde coast roads last year, and 110 in Lancashire, figures released last month showed.

Figures for the county are among the worst in England.