Council wins bid to evict travellers from playing field

A council has been forced to take legal action again to remove travellers from its land.

Fylde Borough Council successfully applied to magistrates for an order which will allow it to tow caravans and vehicles from the King George V playing field off Heeley Road,St Annes today.

It is the second time in a week that the council has been forced to take such action and prosecutor Anita Elliot told Blackpool Magistrates: “The authority has been inundated with complaints about the arrival of these travellers on the childrens’ play area.

“There has already been a verbal confrontation by the travellers with police who went to the site yesterday.”

She said four adults, thirteen children and two dogs had arrived at the King George site.

There was a problem with the accumulation of rubbish and travellers urinating and defacating in public.

“There are no public toilets on site and no running water.They travellers have been doing their washing and hanging clothes to dry on play equipment,” she went on

“There is also a traffic danger with the travellers vehicles using the footpaths to gain access.”

The travellers had been given one deadline to leave which they have ignored.

Magistrates heard that two other vehicles had arrived today.

The playing area complete with swings and slide was opened in 1938 and is owned by Fylde Council.