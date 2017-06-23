Council's vow to stand up for Poulton residents over rail work noise

Wyre Council has said it will closely monitor work being carried out by Network Rail after the firm was forced to apologise for waking residents.

The company came in for criticism from Poulton residents earlier this week for starting piledriving work without giving advance notice.

Network Rail, which is responsible for maintaining and upgrading railway lines is currently installing the foundations for hundreds of steel structures which will carry electric cables along the Blackpool to Preston route.

The overhead line work will allow electric trains to run into Blackpool for the first time from May next year.

Wyre Council said it had received complaints about the noise from the works.

A spokesman said: “We have received two noise complaints in relation to the work in Poulton by Network Rail.

“The council is treating the matter very seriously and investigating the issues in order to minimise the impact of these necessary works on local residents.”

Network Rail admitted the work had started ahead of schedule.

It is now contacting residents to inform them of the potential disruption.

A spokesman said: “Piling work in the Poulton area started ahead of schedule which meant residents didn’t receive the correct notification.

“The work has been stopped until residents have been contacted and we apologise for the disruption caused.”

The upgrade to the Blackpool to Preston route is due to be completed by May next year.

The line will close completely for 19 weeks, from November 18, to allow major engineering works to take place at Kirkham and Blackpool North.

At Kirkham a new platform is being built and changes are being made to increase the speed at which trains can operate.

At Blackpool North platforms are being removed and lengthened.

The signaling along the entire line is also being replaced.