Corbyn due in Blackpool for Labour conference

Have your say

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is among the party’s big hitters coming to Blackpool next month for their annual regional conference.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell, shadow home secretary Diane Abbott and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry are also due at the event being held at the Hilton Hotel over the weekend of Novembe 4 and 5.

More than 850 delegates are expected to attend the North West Regional Conference, with the line up also including a number of fringe events.

Party members will discuss policy ideas, plan campaigns and hear key speeches at the event which is held annually in Blackpool.

Blackpool Council leader Coun Simon Blackburn, who will open the conference, said: “It gives me huge pleasure to welcome the Labour Party Regional Conference to Blackpool for the sixth successive year.

“I look forward to formally opening conference, and welcoming our delegates and our leader Jeremy Corbyn to Blackpool.

“This two-day conference is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our resort and share details of our new state-of-the-art conference centre at the Winter Gardens which is due to open in the spring of 2019.”

Blackpool South MP and shadow education minister Gordon Marsden said: “I’m proud Blackpool has again been given the honour of hosting our North West Regional Conference.

“It is set to be our biggest conference yet and I’m sure our colleagues and delegates will have a great weekend in Blackpool.”

Mr Corbyn last visited the Fylde coast in August when he met with members of the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) group, at Cleveleys Community Centre.

He has previously attended the conference in 2015.