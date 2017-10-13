Cooker fire sparks emergency call out

Fire crews tackled a grill pan fire that threatened to engulf a Blackpool residential kitchen.

The occupants of a property on South Park Drive had been alerted to the blaze by their smoke alarm.

Two engines from Blackpool attended around 3.30pm on Friday to extinguish the flames after the grill pan had been left unattended.

Firefighters used a portable fan to extract the smoke from the kitchen. No injuries were reported.