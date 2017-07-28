Controversial land sale wouldn't cut golf course

A Fylde coast golf club has moved to quash rumours its course will be cut in half by a controversial gas storage scheme.

Halite, which has planning permission to construct underground gas storage caverns near Preesall, has asked to purchase land from Knott End Golf Club.

That sparked wild rumours the course would be cut to just 18 holes.

Club officials have been forced to release a statement rubbishing such suggestions, insisting any land taken by Halite would be outside the boundaries of the current greens and fairways.

A spokesman said: “There is a significant lack of understanding and clarity regarding the impact of the Halite Gas Storage Project on Knott End Golf Club should it ever progress to the next phase.

“The club would like to make it clear that their legal representatives are currently in negotiations with Halite Gas Storage Ltd regarding the Compulsory Purchase of a small plot of land owned by the club immediately adjacent to our fifth hole and sixth tee.

"The sale of this particular plot of land has no material impact on the existing course layout or the number of holes the course will have in the future.

“Any rumours that the course will be reduced to nine holes or any other combination is complete fiction and has no foundation.”