Congestion warning after crash near Blackpool

Police have urged motorists to expect delays after a road traffic collision at the edge of Blackpool.
Officers reported a collision on Yeadon Way, just off the end of the M55, at around 4pm today.
Police tweeted: “Lancs Police are dealing, but please be aware as traffic is building.“
The accident, affecting traffic both ways, was thought to involve up to four cars.
No-one was was thought to have been seriously hurt.
