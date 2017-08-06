Congestion warning after crash near Blackpool

​Police have urged motorists to expect delays after a road traffic collision at the edge of Blackpool.

Officers reported a collision on Yeadon Way, just off the end of the M55, at around 4pm today.

​Police tweeted: “​Lancs Police are dealing, but please be aware as traffic is building.​“​

The accident, affecting traffic both ways, was thought to involve up to four cars.

No-one was was thought to have been seriously hurt.