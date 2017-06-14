Concert set to boost RNLI fund

A concert in St Annes lifeboat house this weekend is set to boost the RNLI’s Shannon appeal as well as the town’s Carnival fund.

The performance by the Fylde Concert Orchestra, organised by St Annes Town Council, is free – but donations towards Lytham St Annes RNLI’s new Shannon lifeboat will be welcome, while homemade cakes and refreshments will be on sale courtesy of St Annes Carnival Committee.

Saturday’s concert takes place between 2pm and 4pm and the Orchestra will be playing a range of well-known tunes and popular classics.

The latest in an annual series organised by the Town Council at the venue, the event is another in the musical season at the boathouse to boost the Shannon appeal.

It follows performances there recently by the Mikron Theatre Company, The Capricorn Singers with Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band and the Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew, while on the evening of Saturday, July 1, the Lytham Community Choir – will sing ‘Songs for the Shannon’ at a concert organised by St Annes Ladies’ Lifeboat Guild.

The new Shannon craft is due to arrive next year and the bulk of its £2.2m cost is being funded by a legacy from a Hampshire-based RNLI supporter. But officials are looking to raise £275,000 towards it and that fund has already reached an estimated £125,000.

David Forshaw, of Lytham St Annes RNLI, said: “We are very grateful to St Annes Town Council and the Fylde Concert Orchestra, which is well known for its skill and musical expertise, for their commitment to help saving lives at sea.

“Their generous offer to raise funds towards the new Shannon class Lifeboat is much appreciated.

“The recent concert involving the Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band attracted a full house. raising £500, and the leader commented on how good the boathouse acoustics were.”