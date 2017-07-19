Computer training on offer for disabled

A group set up in Fleetwood to promote better health in the town has teamed up with charity Disability First to offer a free IT training course for people with health conditions or for their carers.

The Healthier Fleetwood group has set the morning course to begin on Tuesday August 8 at 9.45am.

The courses will run for three weeks at two hours each week and be held at the Health & Wellbeing Centre on Dock Street, Fleetwood.

The sessions are for those with little or no computer knowledge.

Topics covered will include the basics of the keyboard and mouse, explaining about the internet, how to stay safe online, email basics and many other skills.

For further information or to enquire about a place call 07791 563107.