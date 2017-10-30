Company ‘misled’ salon over sale

A company has admitted using misleading advertising to entice a Blackpool salon into buying a teeth whitener product.

The salon bought the product after seeing misleading advertising at the Professional Beauty Tradeshow, Manchester, in September last year.

Clearly You Limited, a company based in London, pleaded guilty to engaging in misleading advertising.

Elizabeth Chamberlayne, 45, of Chigwell Road, London, was cleared of engaging in misleading advertising.

The case was brought by Blackpool Council under the Business Protection from Misleading Marketing Regulations 2008.

The firm is expected to be sentenced at Preston crown Court on December 12.