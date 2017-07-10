Community fridge to help out the hungry

A church has taken the foodbank idea to an original new level

St Cuthbert’s Church in Lytham has introduced a ‘community fridge’.

Bev Wells, wife of the Rev. Nicholas Wells, Parish Priest at St Cuthbert’s, said: “Our new Community Fridge is managed by volunteers and is a simple response to an increasing problem.

“We want to encourage local people going on holiday to check their fridges for unopened in-date food they won’t use.

“Maybe they’ve gone shopping and discovered unwanted food at the back of their fridge or they may even have surplus produce from gardens or allotments.

“Please don’t throw it away, bring it down to St Cuthbert’s on Church Road in Lytham instead and pop it in our fridge for someone else to use.“

St Cuthbert’s is open from 8.30am – 3.30pm every day of the week.

Inspired by something they saw on television, a team from St Cuthbert’s began working a while ago on a proposal to start a Community Fridge project.

The refrigeration project has two aims: to reduce food waste, and to help people in need of food.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Fylde, CounJohn Singleton and Geraldine Singleton, officially declared the Community Fridge open for business at a recent launch event.

They also generously donated a starter pack of food to fill the temporary domestic fridge, which is on loan to St Cuthbert’s.