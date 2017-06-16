Colour Splash set for return to resort beach

Blackpool beach will be painted all the colours of the rainbow this summer as Trinity Hospice’s popular Colour Splash returns to the resort.

People from all across the Fylde coast can run, jog or walk from Starr Gate towards St Annes through clouds of colourful powder paint on July 15 at 11am.

Last year’s Colour Splash saw more than 2,000 people take part, with funds coming in at more than £70,000.

Entry costs £18 from adults and £16 for under-16s, with all money raised going towards the funding of Trinity Hospice.

Sign up online at www.trinityhospice.co.uk/events/blackpoolcoloursplash.