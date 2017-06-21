Collapsed crane traps three people

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a crane collapsed in Crewe, trapping three people underneath.

Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said its crews had released one casualty, a man believed to be the crane driver, who was taken to hospital by air ambulance following the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: “At 4.30pm, police were called to a newbuild site near Morrisons in Dunwoody Way in Crewe following reports of a collapsed crane.

“The crane collapsed trapping three people underneath.

“Emergency services are working at the scene.

“One man has been airlifted to hospital with unconfirmed injuries.

“Dunwoody Way is closed at its junction of West Street near to Morrisons.

“The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”

Firefighters were still at the scene on Wednesday evening and a building inspector had been asked to attend.