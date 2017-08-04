Coffee, chat and chance to see new exhibition

Guests at Fleetwood Museum’s latest regular coffee morning enjoyed a cuppa and chance to find out more about Fleetwood’s history.

The attraction, on Queens Terrace, is currently hosting a new exhibition in the exhibition gallery, entitled Fleetwood’s Early Years.

It aims to offer a fascinating insight into the founding of the town of Fleetwood and the role of benefactor Peter Hesketh-Fleetwood.

There are more than 40 photographic studies of town life and the port’s buildings on display – some of which have never before been on public view.

Highlights include art works by WG Herdman, the Liverpool-based artist commissioned to make an accurate pictorial record of the emerging new town and Francis English’s View Of Fleetwood 1842.

There are also contemporary writings recalling visits to Fleetwood pre-1845 on show, along with early maps and early proposed developments.

The coffee morning was part of a series of regular events, to help raise money for museum funds.

The next coffee morning will take place on August 30, at the museum at 10.15am. The exhibition, in the upstairs gallery, is open until late October.

