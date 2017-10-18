Coastguard teams scramble to reports of missing 'vulnerable' man

A "vulnerable" 30 year-old man sparked a search by coastguard rescue teams after he went missing in Blackpool, say police.

Police notified the Coastguard to turn out to Central Pier just after 6pm on Tuesday, October 17 to assist with their search.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "The team of volunteers were called to reports of a vulnerable 30-year-old male who might have been heading towards the sea.

"Fortunately nothing sighted on scene when we arrived.

"The individual in question was found by Blackpool Police at home."

Anyone who is struggling can contact the Samaritans free of charge from any phone 24-hours a day 365 days a year on 116 123.