Have your say

A pensioner was found ‘concealed’ in a downstairs loo at her rest home – after sparking a frantic search involving the Coastguard and police.

Rescue workers from Lytham and Fleetwood Coastguard stations were called out at around 5.40am to help officers hunt for the missing OAP, and scoured Cleveleys for around an hour.

They were stood down when the pensioner was found, hidden but safe.

The same resident had escaped their home before and had been found in Fleetwood, one emergency worker added.