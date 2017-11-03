Coastguard helicopter evacuates Irish Sea rig worker to Blackpool

A gas rig worker was evacuated to Blackpool Victoria Hospital's Cardiac Centre after suffering chest pains, the Coastguard said.

The middle-aged man was brought to shore by a Coastguard helicopter, based at Caernarfon Airport in Wales, at around 2am today.

His condition was thought to be serious.

Rescue workers from Lytham Coastguard met the large chopper at Lawson's Field before handing the man over to waiting paramedics.

They then took him the short distance to the specialist Lancashire Cardiac Centre for further treatment.

Station officer Paul Little said his staff opened the barriers to the site before making sure the field was clear of any debris.

They are also trained to walk under the moving blades of the helicopter, which couldn't be turned off because of the risk of sinking on the 'boggy' land, he said.

Lawson's Field is often used by the yellow North West Air Ambulance choppers when they are taking patients to the hospital nearby.

One resident said she has never seen it used at night in the 20 years she has lived in the adjacent Lawson Road, and said the noise woke her up.

"The din was unbelievable," she added.

Mr Little said rigs often have their own doctors, who can consult with medics on land before deciding whether to evacuate workers.