Coasters swoop for Latics defensive duo on loan

AFC Fylde have bolstered their defensive ranks by signing Oldham Athletic duo Jamie Stott and George Edmundson on loan.

They could both make an early appearance in Coasters' colours in Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying tie at home to Wrexham

The loans run until November 11.

Stott, 19, signed professional terms with Oldham last season and played in the final four games as the Latics avoided relegation, being named man-of-the match on his debut in a 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

The defender spent the bulk of the 2016-17 season on loan at Curzon Ashton, making more than 40 appearances,

Edmundson, also a central defender, came through the ranks at Oldham and made his first teamdebut during the 2015-16 season. He had loan spell with Alfreton Town last term before being recalled towards the end of the campaign, going on to play several games for the Latics, including four this season.