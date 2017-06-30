Co-op could replace demolished store in South Shore

A Co-op store could be set to open on the site of the former Booths supermarket in South Shore.

A full planning application has now been submitted by Melrose Homes for the redevelopment of the site on Highfield Road, following the demolition of Booths.

The scheme, which already has outline permission, will see 26 homes built and a convenience food store.

A design statement accompanying the application anticipates the store will be operated by the Co-op, with opening hours from 6am until 11pm, and creating 10 full-time jobs and 15 part-time jobs.

The statement adds: “The site sits within an area dominated by residential family housing, and whilst previously the supermarket has presumably traded well, it has now ceased trading - the buildings being out-dated and it is thought

that the size of the store was probably not sustainable in this location.

“There is however a general feeling locally that the store is a great loss, and as such, these proposals do incorporate a smaller convenience store, in a location largely similar to the previous store.”

The Co-op said it was looking at opening a store in the area.

A spokesperson, said: “We can confirm that we are considering properties in this area but are unable to comment on specific sites at this time.”

Booths closed in August 2015 following the opening of a new store in St Annes.

The building has now been demolished ahead of redevelopment.

