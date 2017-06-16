Club’s help for cancer charity

Cancer campaigners from Fleetwood got a big helping hand from entertainers and members at the Blackpool Catholic Club.

A musical evening and giant raffle raised £600 for Fleetwood Cancer Research Committee which supports the work of Christie Hospital in Manchester.

Entertainers (from left) Keith Morello, Joe Sadler and Danny Justice helped raise cash for Fleetwood Cancer Research.

One of the Fleetwood Committee members, Angela Patchett, is a trustee of the Catholic Club and organised the night.

Ian Murphy, president of the Queen Street club, said: “We are delighted to help what is obviously a very good cause.”

Star of the show was Irish musician, vocalist and comedian Danny Justice, joined by singers Wynn Carroll and Keith Morello, keyboard stars Richard and Ian Ashworth, ukele man Joe Sadler and comedy singer/songwriter Janet Moss.

David Pearce, Secretary of Fleetwood Cancer Research Committee told the audience about the work of Christie Hospital and his wife Susan, Chairman of the Committee, thanked everyone who had helped to make the evening a big success.