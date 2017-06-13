Club day parade evokes high spirits in annual fun

Traditional annual event is ‘important as Christmas’ for rose queens and neighbouring communities

Heavy rain wasn’t allowed to dampen spirits at Kirkham and Wesham Club Day as hundreds took part in the traditional procession through the two towns despite the wet conditions.

Kirkham and Wesham Club Day parade braving heavy rain. Picture by Julian Brown

“The event has a long history and no-one can recall the procession ever being called off because of rain and it wasn’t going to happen this year,” said club day committee chairman Angela Hunter.

“The route was cut slightly short but everyone rose to the occasion and I think many of the children involved enjoyed getting out in the rain.

“It was still a really memorable day and we are all very proud of the club day tradition.”

The procession, which started at St Joseph’s Church, Wesham, and headed down Station Road into Kirkham town centre and back, featured six rose queens representing local churches – Teigan Hart, of St Michael’s, Kirkham; Eva Rose Carter, of Kirkham Methodist Church; Louise Tomes, of Kirkham United Reformed Church; Jessica McKay, of The Willows RC Church, Kirkham; Chloe Fox, of St Joseph’s, Wesham; and Evie Fagan, of Christ Church, Wesham.

Angela added: “As in previous years, many families had relatives returning home to be part of this annual town event and it never ceases to amaze me how far people will travel to be involved with club day.

“It is as important a time in local family calendars as Christmas.

“The Kirkham and Wesham club day committee would like to thank all the parents and organisers, bands, scouts and marshals, without whose efforts this historical procession would not remain as part of our town’s annual event calendar. Also, a great big thank you to all the spectators who turned out to support the event – the continuation and success of this historic annual event in such adverse weather conditions once again proved that our Kirkham and Wesham community spirit is alive and well.”