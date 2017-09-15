Cleveleys gets go-ahead for new community centre and library

The dream of creating a new community centre and library at the former Cleveleys Library and Children’s Centre is one step nearer.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet gave the go-ahead this week for a community asset transfer and the creation of an independent community library in the town.

Councillors, who approved the change in principle, were told community organisation UR Potential had submitted a detailed application for the transfer. It hopes to make the buildings available for community use, providing opportunities for learning and activities to help reduce social isolation.

If the application progresses it will mean six independent community libraries are in development in Lancashire.

After the meeting County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “We will now support UR Potential to establish the library, and will continue to work with them to progress the asset transfer.”

The cabinet also voted to fund nearly £850,000 of work to re-open 11 county libraries, closed by the previous Labour administration to save money. It will cost £93,783 to reopen Freckleton library.