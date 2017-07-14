Classic car show in tenth year

A classic car show returns to the Fylde coast for its tenth year later this month.

The Lytham Hall Classic Car and Motorcycle Show takes place on the lawns of the historic 18th century grade I listed Georgian manor house venue.

The event takes place from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, July 30 and is billed as a ‘family day out with a difference’.

There will be a show arena with commentary, trade stands and the popular ‘autojumble’.

Visitors will get to see a range of cars from classic MGs to Austin Sevens and Land Rovers.

Vintage fans will also have the chance to chat to the exhibitors and pick up some advice from fellow classic vehicle owners as well as discontinued parts.

Visit www.lythamhall.org.uk for more information about the event.