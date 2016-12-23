Church demolition is finally complete

An historic church has been flattened after two years of demolition work.

Site owners revealed plans to flatten the Kings Christian Centre, formerly known as the Claremont Congregational Church, on Warley Road, North Shore, in December 2014.

Blackpool-based GO Developments was given the green light to turn the land into homes in November last year.

The final parts of the 116-year-old church, which was sold to a London-based developer this year, came down on Friday after several weeks of demolition work.

Warbreck ward councillor Danny Scott said: “An empty church is no good to anybody. Rather than having a run-down building in our ward we will not have some private property there.”

Former site owner Ged O’Mahoney, who bought the site for £250,000, revealed plans to replace the church with a three-storey building containing 15 two-bedroom flats.

Coun Scott added: “I will back anything that will lift Warbreck up.

“There are a lot of places in Warbreck that have gone downhill in recent years , but with these investments and a brand new block of flats being built, hopefully we will see a great boost to the ward and its surrounding areas.

“I look forward to seeing them when they are done.”

David Charles-Cully, who owns Cabaret Costumes Fancy Dress Hire on Dickson Road behind the church, said: “I heardthe most almighty bang out the back, and when I went and looked out of the window the whole place had gone.

“It was a very run-down and dilapidated old building, so the re-development should be good for people living here.

“At least it will boost property values.

“It’s just a shame it couldn’t be refurbished.”