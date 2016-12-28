Christmas surprise for Children at Bispham’s Brian House Hospice

Children at a Bispham hospice were given a big surprise this Christmas.

Santa’s little helpers at Mecca Blackpool on Talbot Road have been spreading some festive cheer this Christmas by donating gifts of all shapes and sizes to children at Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Staff from Mecca Bingo bring gifts to children at Brian House. Vicky Slater (L) and Matthew Canham (R) from Mecca Bingo with community fundraiser Emma Padgett and Elizabeth Welsh.

Staff and bingo-lovers alike teamed up across the festive period to wrap up dolls, board games, sports equipment, toy trucks and puzzles for the sick youngsters to unwrap this Christmas.

Cheryl Gifford, general manager at Mecca Blackpool Talbot Road, said: “Christmas is all about sharing which is why we felt it was important to do our bit and help out children at Brian House.

“Our team members and customers have been extremely generous and thanks to them we’ve been able to help those less fortunate experience that warming festive Christmas feeling.”

Emma Padgett, community fund-raiser at Brian House, said she was overwhelmed when three cars full of gifts arrived.

She said: “There were so many toys and games; things for every age group and every interest – it was a wonderful gesture.

“ A couple of the children who watched them being delivered just couldn’t wait to get started!

“The gifts will be very popular with our youngsters and also their siblings, and to everyone who was involved in donating we send a very big Brian House thank you and our very best wishes for Christmas and the New Year.”