Chip pan warning after ‘fireball explosion’

Lancashire fire chiefs have issued a warning never to try and fight a chip pan fire with water.

It comes after two men in Blackpool had a narrow escape from a ‘fireball explosion’ caused by a chip pan fire.

The pair, both in their 50s, had put a chip pan on the heat but then fell asleep, causing flames to break out in the kitchen area of the home.

One of the men, alerted by the fire alarm, attempted to extinguish the fire himself by placing the chip pan in under running water, causing a ‘fireball explosion’.

Fortunately, they both escaped with minor burns and smoke inhalation, but the incident has prompted a warning to never attempt to fight a chip pan fire with water.

Preston Fire Station tweeted: “Do put water on a chip pan fire! Get out, call the fire service and stay out.”