Chinese buffet to give cash to charity

A Blackpool buffet is celebrating its 10th birthday with a generous £500 charity donation.

The Chinese Buffet on Church Street will at the end of the month donate £500 to a charity of customers’ choosing to commemorate the food chain’s 10th year of business.

Manager Philip Waters said: “It’s running for the whole of the month, and at the end we will count up all the votes and see who has the most.

“We wanted to give back to the community. We have been going for 10 years and all our branches will be doing something for their own local charities.”

Customers at The Chinese Buffet can vote for Trinity Hospice, children’s charity Parent Infant Partnership (PIP), or Women’s Aid to receive the £500 donation at the end of the month.