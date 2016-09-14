Children escape serious harm in crash with parked car

Two small children were among those who escaped a Blackpool crash with just minor injuries.

The pair were passengers in a Vauxhall Meriva Energy when it hit a parked Toyota Auris, police said.

The emergency services were called to Penrose Avenue, which stretches from Vicarage Lane to Cherry Tree Road behind Asda in Marton, at around 7.30pm yesterday, a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.

The road was closed for an hour while officers dealt with the crash and the cars were recovered.

Number three buses were diverted.